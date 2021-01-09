Koovs (LON:KOOV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.20. Koovs shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 94,423 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of £129,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Koovs (LON:KOOV)

Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Koovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koovs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.