Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Renaissance Capital downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,228,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 844,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 117,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 57.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,038,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 742,138 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 43.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,477,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 2,278,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 74.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 416,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 178,256 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,660,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

