Krios One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Krios has traded down 40% against the dollar. One Krios token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00104827 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00566425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

