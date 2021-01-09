Kryll Trading Up 34.7% This Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $121,696.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00043707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.39 or 0.03732973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00292070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

