Kuai Token (KT) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.75 million and $21.69 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00717104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00054731 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,125,344 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

