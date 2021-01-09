KuCoin Shares Achieves Market Cap of $93.50 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 69.7% against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.50 million and $10.27 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00283089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.33 or 0.02876473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

