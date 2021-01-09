Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $70.27 on Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $595.16 million and approximately $79.12 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama token can currently be bought for approximately $70.27 or 0.00170972 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00104871 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.65 or 0.00566080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00216562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00050992 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.