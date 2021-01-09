Kusama Market Capitalization Tops $598.20 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $598.20 million and approximately $83.18 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Kusama token can now be bought for $70.62 or 0.00173887 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00109160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $293.37 or 0.00722307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00055704 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00219531 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

