Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $24,769,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $9,723,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $5,170,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,231,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,262,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.15. 311,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,586. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.86.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

