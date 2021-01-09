Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.14% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $27,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $213.55 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $220.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.75.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

