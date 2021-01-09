Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAMR. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 61.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,609 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.4% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 384,960 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,003,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 838,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 81.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.45. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

