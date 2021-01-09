Lambda Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.96 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Lambda token can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, BitMax and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $22.29 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00108990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.00720760 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00220133 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055207 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,256,131,738 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

