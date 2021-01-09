Lambda Reaches One Day Volume of $9.48 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax. Lambda has a market capitalization of $21.99 million and $9.48 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lambda has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00105322 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00570138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00217163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00051277 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,261,297,571 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

