Lamden Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $32,028.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, DEx.top and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.