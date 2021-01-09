LanaCoin (LANA) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. LanaCoin has a total market cap of $253,595.56 and $84.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kambria (KAT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,948,253,186 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

