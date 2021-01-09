Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Landec also posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,324.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 67.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Landec by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Landec by 29.0% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Landec by 144.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNDC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 118,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $314.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

See Also: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.