Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.30. Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 9,136,342 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The company has a market cap of £11.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.30.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.