Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,859,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,386. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

