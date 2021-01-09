LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.0898

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $46.71 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00108014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $280.19 or 0.00690188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00219513 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052481 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 704,766,496 coins and its circulating supply is 519,889,387 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

