Lead Wallet Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $658,925.93 and $94.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00107817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.45 or 0.00697535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055820 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00216410 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

