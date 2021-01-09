Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.94.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of LEA opened at $165.89 on Friday. Lear has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.88 and a 200-day moving average of $127.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lear by 50.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

