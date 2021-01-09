Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Trading Up 11.1%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) shares traded up 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 35,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 11,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

About Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Legacy Education and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.