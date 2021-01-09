Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 259.89 ($3.40).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LGEN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 277 ($3.62) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 259.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 222.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 320.50 ($4.19). The company has a market capitalization of £16.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58.

In other Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.40 ($2,993.73). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,641.28 ($2,144.34). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,651 shares of company stock worth $621,980.

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

