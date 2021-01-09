Levolution Price Tops $0.21 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Levolution token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and P2PB2B. Levolution has a market cap of $13.82 million and approximately $317,735.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Levolution has traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00043887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 71.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.26 or 0.04599375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00306281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Levolution

Levolution is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,227,460 tokens. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

