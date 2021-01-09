LHT (LHT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $445.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1,037.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. LHT has a market capitalization of $620,103.98 and approximately $445.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LHT has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

