Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

LILA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of LILA opened at $11.45 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,096,794.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.