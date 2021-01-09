Lightning Bitcoin Price Up 34.6% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $851,904.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.00447737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 123.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

