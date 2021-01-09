LikeCoin (LIKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,492.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $36,492.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.32 or 0.03475871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00284035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00030552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012660 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,905,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,353,733 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.