Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,311.39

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,311.39 and traded as high as $1,350.00. Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) shares last traded at $1,320.00, with a volume of 95,944 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,333.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,311.39. The stock has a market cap of £804.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.19%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 15,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($18.51), for a total value of £223,220.01 ($291,638.37). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 66,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,230 ($16.07), for a total transaction of £814,875 ($1,064,639.40).

About Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

