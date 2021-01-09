Liquidity Network Price Tops $0.0422 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $55,471.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 68% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00106114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.55 or 0.00705811 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00219396 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00052240 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

