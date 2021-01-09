Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $1.42 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $180.09 million and $10.86 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00003443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007668 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,893,564 coins and its circulating supply is 126,884,275 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.