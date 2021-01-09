Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $7.30 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $7.30 million and $14,386.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.37 or 0.00478905 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,383.17 or 0.92583482 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 706,210,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

