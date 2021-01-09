Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $124,250.13

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $124,250.13 and $137.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153,487.66 or 3.73999997 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.