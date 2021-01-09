Lition Price Reaches $0.0508 on Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $210,071.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Hotbit and Dcoin. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,615.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,325.56 or 0.03263691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00445070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.24 or 0.01544344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.93 or 0.00383914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021666 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.00202336 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 328.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.