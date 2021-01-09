Lition Trading Up 11.8% This Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Lition token can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Lition has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $241,831.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,225.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.71 or 0.02982897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.73 or 0.00416554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.14 or 0.01116150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.00347992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00017621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00176471 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009163 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ProBit Exchange, Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

