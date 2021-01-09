Lobstex (LOBS) Price Up 4% Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 4% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $479,089.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00274058 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,054,605 coins and its circulating supply is 21,054,593 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

