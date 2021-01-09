LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.03 million and $698.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045055 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001413 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00020901 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002819 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002517 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,092,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,880,128 tokens. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

