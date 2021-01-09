Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) (LON:LSAI) Trading Down 2.1%

Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) (LON:LSAI) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00). 1,591,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,832,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a location data and data intelligence company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers platform products, which includes verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides independent, media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; and data and insights platform, which provides access to location data points.

