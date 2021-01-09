Loki Price Reaches $0.63 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Loki has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $32.80 million and approximately $23,849.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,039.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,230.49 or 0.02998307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00418253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.01122342 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00351663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 180.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00176390 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,476,750 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

