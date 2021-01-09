Loki Price Up 13.3% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Loki has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a market cap of $32.80 million and $23,849.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,039.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,230.49 or 0.02998307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00418253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.01122342 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00351663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 180.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00176390 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,476,750 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

