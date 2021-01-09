LOLTOKEN Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million (LOL)

LOLTOKEN (CURRENCY:LOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One LOLTOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LOLTOKEN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. LOLTOKEN has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $1,045.00 worth of LOLTOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00106195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.57 or 0.00721485 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00220347 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00052452 BTC.

About LOLTOKEN

LOLTOKEN’s genesis date was July 30th, 2019. LOLTOKEN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,347,555 tokens. The official message board for LOLTOKEN is medium.com/@LOLTOKEN_EIU.AC . The official website for LOLTOKEN is loleiu.io . LOLTOKEN’s official Twitter account is @EmogiCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LOLTOKEN Token Trading

LOLTOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOLTOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOLTOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOLTOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

