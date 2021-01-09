Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Up 47% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 47% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $45.44 million and approximately $16.01 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00042311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.65 or 0.03664300 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00031860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.00 or 0.00286836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

