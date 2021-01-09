Loopring [NEO] Price Tops $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00106157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00717776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00219275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00052380 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

