Loopring Price Reaches $0.39 (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Loopring has a market cap of $472.47 million and $200.70 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring has traded 122% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00040409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.00285337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.17 or 0.03237049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,742,984 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

