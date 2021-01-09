Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) (TSE:LUC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.63. Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 89,857 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUC shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of C$242.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.25.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) (TSE:LUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$55.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.