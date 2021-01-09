Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.24. Lumen Technologies reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $13.80 to $12.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,418,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,827,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,890 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 555.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 325,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 275,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

