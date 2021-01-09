Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of LAZR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. 7,701,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,764,210. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.