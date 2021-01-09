LUNA Trading Up 0.3% This Week (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, Bittrex and Bitrue.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00107891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.53 or 0.00690111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00219468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052292 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitrue, Coinone, Upbit, GOPAX, GDAC and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

