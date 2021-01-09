Lunyr Hits Market Capitalization of $262,166.06 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $262,166.06 and $87,271.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,492.34 or 0.03676053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.00288338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

