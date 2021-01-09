Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

